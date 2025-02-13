James Corden helps Ellen DeGeneres to settle in UK

James Corden has recently been a great help to Ellen DeGeneres as she and wife Portia de Rossi settle in the UK.

A source spilled to The Sun that James helped fellow chat show host Ellen to get on with her new life in England.

“James has been explaining all the quirks of UK life,” said an insider.

The source told the outlet, “It can be quite a minefield. The other week they enjoyed dinner out in London.”

Ellen and Portia were reportedly spotted enjoying a night out at the Chiltern Firehousein London earlier this month to celebrate the latter’s 52nd birthday.

The news came weeks after Ellen was spotted back in the US after vowing to “leave for good” after Donald Trump's victory in November.

In October, the outlet reported that the couple had bought a Cotswolds property, so their purchase “predates” the 2024 election.

However, after Donald's victory, the married couple became “very disillusioned”.

A source spoke to TMZ that the couple decided to “get the hell out of the US afterward”.

Ellen isn’t the first one leaving the UK, other celebrities also threatened to leave the US after Donald’s victory.

Stars including Cher, Barbra Streisand, Sharon Stone and Sophie Turner revealed that they were considering leaving the US after Donald’s win.