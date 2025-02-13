Jennifer Aniston shares rare glimpse into childhood on 56th birthday

The ‘Friends’ star was flooded with wishes by loved ones, including Courteney Cox

Jennifer Aniston is taking a trip down memory lane as she celebrates her 56th birthday on February 11.

The day after her birthday, the Friends star shared an adorable black-and-white throwback photo of herself with her.

“Thank you for all the beautiful birthday wishes!” Aniston wrote in the caption. Then, referring to her childhood picture, she wrote, “This kid is feeling very grateful and very loved.”

Famous friends and fans quickly flooded the comments with love. Comedian Whitney Cummings called Aniston “the best gal in the land,” while The Morning Show co-star Karen Pittman reacted with, “Come on!”

Courteney Cox, Aniston’s longtime friend and former Friends co-star, also wished her in an Instagram post.

“Happy birthday to my friend for life. Never has there been a more generous, loving, beautiful, talented, funny, loyal friend,” she wrote, reminiscing about their early days. “Remember our CATS audition?”

Aniston responded, “Love you my sweet Cox&hammer!.”