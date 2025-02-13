'The Batman II' finally gets positive update from Andy Serkis

Colin Farrell to play key beside Robert Pattinson in the sequel

Robert Pattinson starrer The Batman’s sequel had been confirmed already, but the fans were eagerly waiting to get any promising update from the makers.

There was no accurate idea unveiled by the producers and director about the release date and script of the film.

Infact, the Matt Reeves directorial was slated to release in 2026 initially, but the date has now been changed. The Batman sequel is now set to come out on October 1, 2027.

According to DC CEO James Gunn, the script was not fully ready which is why it had to be postponed.

But now actor Andy Serkis has shared an update giving fans a sigh of relief.

Recently, Andy appeared at the Orlando’s fan convention MegaCon, where he revealed that Matt has read him the story of the new flick.

“I am as hungry for it as you all are. He [Matt Reeves] told me the story of The Batman 2, and I was so excited for it”, added the Black Panther star.

Previously, Reeves also shed light on the plot of the action film. According to him, it has a lot grey in it. "There's a lot more people at odds. There’s a lot more division in the city”, he told Digital Spy.

Besides Pattinson, the film will also feature Colin Farrell as the Penguin.