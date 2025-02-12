Travis Kelce breaks silence on retirement rumours after Super Bowl loss

Travis Kelce has recently broken his silence on retirement rumours after the Kansas City Chiefs’ loss to the Philadelphia Eagles in the 2025 Super Bowl.

Speaking on February 12 episode of New Heights podcast, Taylor Swift’s boyfriend admitted, “It’s gonna sting… I know everybody wants to know whether or not I’m playing next year and right now I’m just kicking everything down the road.”

Travis revealed that he’s “not making any crazy decisions”.

However, the NFL star mentioned that right now “the biggest thing is just being there for my teammates and being there for my coaches, understanding that a lot that goes into this thing”.

Reflecting on his football career, Travis pointed out that he’s been “fortunate over the past five, six years — I’ve played more football than anybody”.

“And it’s because the people that are in that building and the fact that we keep going to these AFC Championships and these Super Bowls, that means I’m playing an extra three games more than everybody else in the entire league,” explained the football professional.

Travis further said, “That’s a lot of wear and tear on your body and it’s a lot of time spent in the building focusing on your craft, focusing on the task at hand … and that process can be grueling. It can weigh on you.”

Meanwhile, the football star shared that the extra time on the field “can make you better and it can drive you crazy at the same time”.

“It was kind of driving me crazy this year,” he added.