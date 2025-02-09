'Now You See Me' famed Dave Franco bags new comedy role

Dave Franco all set to team up with Peter Dinklage, O’Shea Jackson

Dave Franco has been taken on board for all new comedy film.

The 21 Jump Street star is reportedly teamed up with actors Peter Dinklage and O’Shea Jackson for a forthcoming film directed and written by Macon Blair.

As per the reports of Deadline, Dave will be playing Mark, a 'cynical degenerate'. Meanwhile O’Shea is set to depict Davis, 'a bumbling idealist'.

However, Peter’s role is still kept under wraps for now.

Supposedly, the plot of The Shitheads revolves around Mark and Davis, who sign up for a job at a shady transport service after hitting the rock bottom.

At their job, the duo is given a task to transport Sheridan, a troubled teen, to rehab.

The synopsis of the film reads: "But Sheridan has other plans and what starts as a simple road trip becomes an unhinged odyssey of drug-fueled disasters, near-death experiences, and criminal encounters.

"Out of their minds and in way over their heads, Mark and Davis find the courage to face their failures and realize that it’s not the destination that matters, it’s the shitheads you meet along the way."

Franco is currently looking forward to the release of his upcoming film Now You See Me 3.