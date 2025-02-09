Meghan Markle steals spotlight at Invictus Games with Hollywood style speech

Meghan Markle’s surprise speech at the Invictus Games opening ceremony in Vancouver had all the hallmarks of a Hollywood awards show, according to royal commentators.



The Duchess of Sussex, 43, took the stage alongside Prince Harry, 40, delivering an impromptu yet lengthy address before passionately kissing her husband in front of the audience.

She praised Harry’s role as a father to their two children, Archie, 5, and Lilibet, 3, while calling the Invictus Games community a “family.”

The couple exuded warmth as they interacted with athletes, with Harry showing off his playful side by dancing as competitors lined up for photos.

Dressed in a tailored suit and navy tie, the Duke of Sussex appeared in high spirits as he joined Meghan in celebrating the start of the Games.

However, royal expert Hugo Vickers questioned the sincerity of Meghan’s performance. Speaking to The Sun, he compared her appearance to an "Oscar ceremony" moment, suggesting her speech was reminiscent of past addresses.

“She took charge, owning the stage and setting the scene for Harry’s entrance,” Vickers remarked. “Her presence was dominant, and while it projected unity, one must remember she is an actress.”

He added that he would have preferred a solo appearance from Harry, implying that Meghan’s involvement overshadowed the Duke’s moment.

While some praised the couple’s display of affection and teamwork, others remain skeptical about Meghan’s role in the Games.