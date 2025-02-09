Noah Cyrus shows support for dad Billy Ray amid family conflict

Noah Cyrus is giving her father, Billy Ray Cyrus, praise in the midst of conflict among the family.

On Friday, the singer celebrated her father's recently released single, Lost, alongside Tinnesz and Profitt on her Instagram Story. Billy Ray released the song for the first time since his contentious performance at President Donald Trump's inauguration last month.

“So proud of my Dad’s INCREDIBLE new single LOST with my good, old friend [Sam Tinnesz] and [Tommee Profitt],” Noah wrote, adding two red heart emojis.

A few weeks prior to Noah's remarks, her brother Trace Cyrus had written an emotional open letter on Instagram pleading with their father to get assistance.

The Achy Breaky Heart singer's appearance, rough voice, and antagonistic response to multiple audio technical errors during his inaugural performance alarmed a number of fans, prompting him to write this statement.

“Since my earliest memories all I can remember is being obsessed with you and thinking you were the coolest person ever. I wanted to be just like you,” Trace wrote in January .

“The day you adopted me was the happiest day of my life. Sadly the man that I wanted so desperately to be just like I barely recognize now. It seems this world has beaten you down and it’s become obvious to everyone but you.”

Trace also called out Noah directly in the letter, adding, “Me and the girls have been genuinely worried about you for years but you’ve pushed all of us away. Noah desperately has wanted you to be a part of her life and you haven’t even been there for her. That’s your baby girl. She deserves better. Somehow just like me she still idolizes you though.”

A few days later, Trace claimed that after he pleaded with Billy Ray to help his father, Billy Ray threatened to sue him.

“Dad my message was beyond loving. I could have been extremely honest about a lot more but I don’t want to put your business out there like that,” Trace shared.

“But for you to threaten me with legal action for wanting you to get help is a disgrace.”

Billy Ray Cyrus has a blended family with his ex-wife Tish Cyrus. He adopted Tish's two children from a previous relationship, Trace and Brandi, and the couple went on to have three more children together: Miley, Braison, and Noah. Billy Ray also has a son, Christopher Cody, from a previous relationship with Kristen Luckey.