Taylor Swift receives high praise from legendary musician Don McLean

Don McLean praises Taylor Swift's 'excellence' in music

Don McLean applauded Taylor Swift for her influence and dedication for music.

In conversation with the People Magazine at the 32nd Annual Movie guide Awards red carpet, the Vincent singer while discussing the Grammy Awards talked about the Lover Crooner.

While he wasn’t able attend the Eras Tour, McLean said that he knows "what she does," adding, "I mean, she does more for one song than I do for the whole night. I can't [understand] how she does it."

Praising the So High School singer's "excellence" the Castles in the Air hit maker further explained, "But that's the level of excellence that's now required of all these young ladies and men who go out there, and that's a high level."

"I don't know if even she can do it again," he added.

Previously, McLean had also congratulated Swift on dethroning him at the Billboard's Hot 100 chart.

Her song All Too Well (Taylor's Version) topped American Pie as the longest song to hit number one on the charts, clocking in at more than 10 minutes long.

After his song was pushed behind by Swift's, McLean shared that "American Pie remained on the top for 50 years and now Taylor Swift has unseated such a historic piece of artistry."

McLean said that he was "glad to lose that number one spot" to someone like Swift. In response Swift sent McLean a bouquet of flowers and a note.