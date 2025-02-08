Meghan Markle leaves Archie, Lilibet in US to support Prince Harry in Canada

Princess Lilibet and Prince Archie have suffered another separation from their parents as Prince Harry and Meghan Markle traveled to Canada without them.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex seemingly kept their children out of the spotlight as they kicked off the Invictus Games in Vancouver on Saturday.

Meghan, 43, made a very difficult decision for her husband Harry as she left Archie and Lilibet in California under her mother's care.

The Duchess got the limelight as she took to the stage and delivered an impromptu speech, admitting she "hadn't planned on speaking" before introducing her husband. The two also shared a kiss on the stage to reveal that they enjoy very strong bond to set rumours to rest.

During the speech, the Duchess confirmed that Archie and Lilibet would be staying in California rather than appearing at the Invictus Games in Canada.

Meghan said: "We are just thrilled to be here, and I would be remiss if I didn't take the opportunity to introduce someone who means a lot to me. And I know he means quite a lot to all of you. You will see him throughout this week."

The Duchess of Sussex continued: "What you won't have seen is all of the moments that have happened in the lead-up to these Games, all of the moments where, as you know, with families, the big rush in the morning—getting ready for school, packing the lunch boxes, making breakfast.

She moved crowed to tears awith emotional admission about Prince Archie, saying: "My husband's in all of that with us, and then he'll be on his phone, and Archie will say: 'Papa, why are you on your phone?' And he's like: 'That's Invictus. I'm getting ready for Invictus.'"

"It means so much to him. You are his family, just as we are his family, and I hope you recognise how much of his heart he has poured into every single thing that has gotten all of you to this week, which is going to be spectacular. I just need you to know that."

"I need you to know how much it means to him and how much each of you means to him."

Harry and Meghan landed in Vancouver on Friday at around 5:30pm, having flown in by private charter jet from Santa Barbara airport near their Montecito home.