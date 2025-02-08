Kim Kardashian decides to snooze off Kanye West’s ‘disturbing’ drama

Kim Kardashian is staying out of trouble by keeping her distance from her former husband Kanye West amid his controversial antics.

A source close to the Kardashians star told Page Six that she doesn’t want to get herself tangled with anything related to the father of her four children.

Highlighting how the SKIMS co-founder interprets Kanye’s latest unhinged social media rant, the source described it as "Disturbing."

"[Kim] is staying far away from Kanye at this point and wants nothing to do with his drama," they said, revealing the major decision taken by Kim, 44, in the wake of her ex-spouse’s questionable takes on several sensitive topics.

The Yeezy founder not only voiced his support for the disgraced music mogul Sean "Diddy" Combs in a series of posts on X, formerly Twitter, but also admitted to having "dominion" over his wife, Bianca Censori.

"Kim hasn’t read all the messages Kanye posted because it’s not worth her time and energy," the insider continued. "[Kim] hasn’t reached out to Kanye at all."

In an attempt to save herself from any unwanted attention, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum has decided to distance herself from Kanye.

Kim and Kanye tied the knot in 2014 and decided to end their marriage in 2021. the couple finalised their divorce in 2022.

The exes share North West, 11, nine-year-old Saint West, seven-year-old Chicago West and five-year-old Psalm West.