Critics Choice Awards 2025 welcomes Jackie Chan with standing ovation

Jackie Chan gets standing ovation at Critics Choice Awards 2025

Jackie Chan had a warm welcome at Critics Choice Awards 2025.

The actor received a heartfelt standing ovation as he made a rare public appearance at the 2025 Critics Choice Awards on Feb. 7.

The legendary actor, 70, took the stage to present the award for Best Foreign Language Film and was met with enthusiastic applause from the audience. Three-time host Chelsea Handler introduced him, referring to him as "a sexual icon."

As Chan stepped out, the Rush Hour star was greeted with an extended ovation from his peers. Clearly moved by the warm welcome, he responded with gratitude. "Thank you," he said. "Thank you, wow!"

The moment was briefly interrupted by a cheering fan, prompting Chan to humorously reply, "Quiet, let me remember my dialogue."

He then delivered a heartfelt message about the power of cinema.

"Tonight, we're celebrating movies," he said. "They remind us that we may be from all different parts of the world, different walks of life, but we all laugh and cry and eat too much popcorn in the same way."

Following his speech, Emilia Pérez was announced as the winner of the Best Foreign Language Film category.

Director Jacques Audiard expressed his excitement, saying, "It's a magnificent day. I just received a prize from Jackie Chan. I feel like I've died and gone to Heaven."