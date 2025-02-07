Drew Barrymore drops hints about new ‘Charlie's Angels’ movie

Drew Barrymore has recently dropped major hints about the new Charlie’s Angels movie during an appearance on Watch What Happens Live! earlier this week.

During the show, Andy asked if there may be a possibility of the reunion of Charlie’s Angels original cast including Drew, Lucy Liu as well as Cameron Diaz one more time for a new movie sequel.

To which she replied, “We will see,” while giving her surprising reaction.

Nate Burleson, who is a TV host and football commentator, chimed in and said, “That sounds like a Yes.”

Andy however mentioned that Drew didn’t say ‘no’ which he noted there might be a possibility of watching this amazing reunion on big screens one more time.

Earlier in January, Charlie’s Angels stars and longtime friends Cameron, Drew and Lucy reunited to support Demi Moore in a video interview with Vanity Fair to talk about her Oscar-nominated performance in The Substance.

The movie, with all these three stars, was released in November 2000 and became a blockbuster at the box office at the time.

Little is known that Drew was the driving force behind making a movie version inspired by TV series.

Sharing her reason, the talk show host revealed that the TV show was a childhood favourite of Drew’s.

The actress reportedly modified the concept of the movie to make Charlie’s Angels “gun-free and also gave co-star Cameron a prominent role.