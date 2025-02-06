Billie Joe Armstrong talks sharing stage with Billie Eilish: 'an honour'

Billie Joel Armstrong shares his experience of sharing stage with Billie Eilish at FireAid

Green Day frontman Billie Joe Armstrong gushed over performing with Billie Eilish at the FireAid benefit concert last week.

In conversation with Billboard, Armstrong praised the young singer and shared how he had been a fan since a long time.

"The fact that we got to play together… she’s just, she’s a pretty awesome young lady. And it was an honour to be able to share the stage with her."

The concert was held on January 30th, at Kia Forum, Los Angeles, to help those affected by the wildfires.

"I saw her play a couple times and she was fantastic," the Boulevard of Broken Dreams singer continued. "You just knew something special was going to happen with her."

He also shared that he owns a piece of Eilish's merch - a headband with “Billie” written on it - which caught his attention. The 52-year-old musician decided that he had "have to have that!"

Subsequently, the Happier Than Ever crooner sent him a "bunch of merch," including one of those headbands.

At the FireAid, the duo teamed up to sing Green Day’s 2009 song, Last Night on Earth with Eilish joining for the second verse. Green Day completed their set with I’m Still Alive and When I Come Around.

Meanwhile, Eilish and her brother Finneas performed an acoustic set during the benefit show featuring their songs BIRDS OF A FEATHER, WILDFLOWER and THE GREATEST later that evening.

The FireAid also saw performances from Earth, Wind & Fire, Gracie Abrams, Jelly Roll, Katy Perry, Lady Gaga, Lil Baby, Olivia Rodrigo and more.