Bianca Censori’s mother finally reacts to daughter’s naked stunt

Biance Censori’s mother finally reacts to daughter’s naked stunt

Bianca Censori’s family has finally broken their silence amid the media frenzy in the wake of her controversial appearance at the 2025 Grammy Awards.

Following her bold and naked stunt with Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, on the red carpet of the prestigious award show on Sunday, February 2, Bianca’s mother, Alexandra Censori, set the record straight with a clear stance on her daughter’s outrageous fashion sense.

"We are just normal people, trying to live our lives as privately as possible," she told Daily Mail Australia, emphasizing that her family has been doing their best to stay out of the public eye.

However, despite their efforts, they’ve still been caught up in the media storm due to Bianca’s eye-catching wardrobe choice.

Skipping the question, Alexandra simply commented on her daughter’s fearless antics, "I have nothing to say about Bianca, thank you."

She declined to comment further on her daughter’s marriage to the Yeezy founder.

During the Tuesday outing, Alexandra looked elegant in a black dress layered with a duotone beige-bronze overcoat.

She accessorised her look with black sunglasses and carried a stunning Hermès Birkin handbag as she made her way to her car.

Bianca’s father, Elia "Leo" Censori, believed to be in his 60s, had already left for work, leaving his wife and daughter, Angelina Censori, to handle the unwanted attention.