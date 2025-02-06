Ozzy Osbourne to reunite with Black Sabbath band for final show

Ozzy Osbourne is putting an end to the run.

The rockstar is preparing for his final live performance, reuniting with Black Sabbath for a special one-day festival in Birmingham, England, this summer.

The farewell show comes after years of health struggles that have limited his ability to perform.

"He's doing really great," Ozzy’s wife, Sharon Osbourne, told the BBC in an interview published on Feb. 5. "He's so excited about this, about being with the guys again and all his friends. It's exciting for everyone."

Although the legendary rocker announced his retirement from touring in 2023, Sharon explained why he decided to reunite with his original bandmates—Tony Iommi, Geezer Butler, and Bill Ward—one last time.

"Ozzy didn't have a chance to say goodbye to his friends, to his fans, and he feels there's been no full stop," she shared. "This is his full stop."

The 76-year-old musician has been battling health issues for years.

In 2020, he publicly shared his Parkinson’s disease diagnosis, and in 2022, he underwent a major operation. Despite multiple treatments, including stem cell therapy and Cybernics (HAL) Treatment, he found himself unable to continue performing on the road.

"This is probably one of the hardest things I've ever had to share with my loyal fans," Ozzy said in a statement to E! News in February 2023.

"My singing voice is fine. However, after three operations, stem cell treatments, endless physical therapy sessions, and most recently groundbreaking Cybernics (HAL) Treatment, my body is still physically weak."

The decision to cancel his tour was not an easy one for the rock legend.

"Believe me when I say that the thought of disappointing my fans really F--KS ME UP, more than you will ever know," he admitted. "Never would I have imagined that my touring days would have ended this way."