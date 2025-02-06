Adrien Brody remembers friendship with late Tupac Shakur

Adrien Brody and the late Tupac Shakur had a great bonding.

The actor is looking back on the early days of his career, recalling his time working with Tupac Shakur and Mickey Rourke.

In an interview with Variety, the 51-year-old Brutalist actor shared that he considers the 1996 film Bullet to be his breakout role. The film starred Mickey Rourke and the late rap icon Tupac Shakur.

"Working with 'Pac was amazing. He was incredibly focused. We hung out a lot when we did the movie," Brody said.

The actor reminisced about the strong bond Shakur formed with Rourke, while also highlighting the mentorship he received from the veteran actor.

"We spent a lot of time together, and he became quite close with Mickey. And Mickey really took me under his wing at that time," he recalled.

Despite Shakur’s rising success in the music industry, Brody noted that the rapper had yet to reach the peak of his fame during their time together.

"He had a big rap career, but he was not 'Tupac' yet. He didn’t even have 'Thug Life' tattooed on his chest yet," Brody explained.

Reflecting on their time together, Brody shared a moment when they engaged in graffiti writing, unaware of the deeper meaning behind Shakur’s words.

"We were writing graffiti together, and he was writing ‘Thug Life.’ I didn’t know what he was referencing," he admitted.

Beyond his music career, Shakur made a name for himself in Hollywood with roles in Juice, Above the Rim, Gang Related, and Poetic Justice.

The rapper's life was tragically cut short in 1996 when he was fatally shot in a drive-by near the Las Vegas Strip at the age of 25.