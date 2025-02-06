Drew Barrymore, Kelly Clarkson ‘battling it out’ for talk show crown

Drew Barrymore and Kelly Clarkson are battling it out to claim the coveted talk show crown.

A source spilled to RadarOnline.com, “Drew and Kelly are locked in a pretty heated battle for the daytime talk show crown that Ellen DeGeneres owned for years.”

“Even though Kelly has a mild edge in the ratings, Drew is still more famous, and her lifetime of industry friends and contacts has allowed her to create viral moments pretty regularly,” explained an insider.

The rating war has eventually ruined Drew and Kelly’s relationship as both talk show stars do not want to “take cheap shots” at each other.

“There was a time, especially when Drew was just starting out, that she and Kelly spoke a lot,” noted an insider.

The source pointed out that Drew “let it be known how much she admired Kelly, and they got very chummy, but that's all stopped now”.

Drew and Kelly eager to win this rating battle that unfortunately “makes things very awkward, so they just don't talk at all anymore”.

Lately, the Never Been Kissed actress all set to join the reboot of Hollywood Squares, hoping that viewers moved to sample her talk, despite being loyal to Kelly.

“Drew is trying to find a way to appeal to Middle America, which is where Kelly really shines,” remarked an insider.

The Charlie’s Angels actress is “trying to poach Kelly's fans, which is pretty cutthroat,” said an insider.

“It's no wonder she's backed off the friendship, as she wants to win this battle at all costs!” stated a source.

However, another insider added, “Make no mistake, they're both chasing the same daytime talk show crown – and the generational wealth that comes with it.”