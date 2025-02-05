Prince Harry, Meghan Markle excite King Charles with Archie, Lilibet photo

King Charles seems to be delighted with Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet's new photo released by Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's pal.

For the unversed, an adorable unseen family photo of the Sussexes is making rounds on social media, leaving their fans excited.

For the unversed, during Christmas in 2024, Harry and Meghan released two cards, one for the official purpose and the other for their close family members and friends.

Meghan's close pal Gloria Steinem earlier gave an interview to Architectural Digest and one picture on her side table now grabbed the attention of netizens.

The Christmas card featured a black and white photo of Harry, Meghan and their little ones, Archie and Lilibet lying on the grass.

Photo courtesy: Architectural Digest

They were all beaming with joy in the now-viral image. Little Archie was captured in a naughty mood as he placed his hand on his mom's face.

On the other hand, Lilibet was passing a big smile just like her parents.

It is important to note Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are very cautious parents when it comes to the privacy of their kids.

Earlier, the Montecito couple gave an interview to CBS Sunday Morning, sharing that they are "protecting" Archie and Lilibet from the harms of social media.

"Our kids are young; they're three and five. They're amazing. But all you want to do as parents is protect them," Meghan said.

However, the surprising glimpse of Archie and Lilibet must have pleased King Charles who is desperately wants to reunite with his grandkids.