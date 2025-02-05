Princess Anne makes King Charles smile with delightful gesture

Princess Anne, the biggest support system of King Charles, made his brother laugh with her delightful gesture amid a tense situation.

The Princess Royal gave a sweet nickname to her brother on the day of his coronation after Queen Elizabeth II's demise.

As per The Mirror, in a documentary which was released in 2023, King Charles was seen getting ready for a balcony appearance with his entire family after taking over the crown.

In a viral video, several members of the royal family were seen entering the room where the monarch was seen being helped with his robes by Palace aides.

As soon as Princess Anne arrived wearing a ceremonial uniform, she teased the King by saying, "Hello, old bean!" leaving the monarch giggling. King Charles then placed a kiss on his sister's hand.

It is important to note that the Princess Royal is known as the hardest-working royal as she represents her cancer-stricken brother across the world.

Earlier, Woman's Day Magazine quoted a Palace insider who revealed that the mother of Zara Tindall is King Charles' "most reliable confidante."

"She's more than just a sister to him, she's someone he's always been able to lean on and frankly, he simply, can't rule without her by her side," an insider shared.