Kate Middleton shares personal message as King Charles mourns big loss

Princess Kate shared a personal message after King Charles issued an emotional statement to mourn the loss of a key figure, Sir Julius Chan.

On the official Instagram page of Prince and Princess of Wales, the future Queen opened up about her new initiative, the Centre for Early Childhood’s Shaping Us Framework.

Kensington Palace released delightful photos of the Princess from her visit to the National Portrait Gallery with school children.

Kate Middleton wrote, "It was fantastic to see The Centre for Early Childhood’s Shaping Us Framework, which is based on key science, expressed in such an innovative, creative and fun way at the National Portrait Gallery today."

"The Bobeam Tree Trail is a brilliant example of how organisations can embrace the principles of social and emotional development, and the Centre’s framework, to engage children and families in their communities."

"I hope that many people will be able to enjoy it over the coming weeks! Thank you to the National Portrait Gallery and to the staff and pupils of All Souls CE Primary School for a brilliant day. C."