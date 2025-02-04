'Final Destination: Bloodlines' may give viewers chills in FIRST teaser trailer: WATCH

The horror franchise returns after 14 years

The all-new Final Destination sequel will definitely leave an effect on the audience as the first teaser trailer has been dropped.

The fans will finally get some answers for which they have been waiting for the past 14 years.

Final Destination 5 came out in 2011 ending on a note that left immense curiosity for the cult followers. The curtain has been finally raised from the sixth installment.

The new entry will hopefully take viewers back to the beginning of the ‘Death’s twisted sense of justice’.

The 2 minute 17 second snippet opens up with a girl getting her tongue pierced and leaving the tattoo parlour.

Meanwhile, the artist in the parlour can be struggling with the loss of his father. He misses him while seeing his picture on the phone. He also draws an honorary tattoo on his arm for his late dad.

Tensions slowly grow as death nears him in the franchises’ signature style resulting in the guy’s brutal death.

Final Destination: Bloodlines will bring back actor Tony Todd to reprise his role of William Bludworth.

The forthcoming film will also feature Brec Bassinger, Teo Briones, Richard Harmon and others.

Directed by Zach Lipovsky and Adam Stein, the sixth part of the horror supernatural franchise is slated to come out in theatres on May 16, 2025.