Kate Middleton sends message of strength, victory as Harry decides to leave US

Kate Middleton has sent meaningful message about strength and victory as Prince Harry prepares to leave the US for Canada to attend the Invictus Games.

The Princess of Wales made a stylish return to public life, sparking speculation among experts about her move amid the Duke of Sussex's preparations for the Invictus Games and King Charles' ongoing health battle.

Princess Kate adopted a new approach to her poses, according to a body language expert.

The mother-of-two released a photo taken by Prince Louis, to mark World Cancer Day on Tuesday. The picture depicted Kate in a woodland, a theme that a body language expert believes is where the royal "draws her strength from".

Kate seemingly retained the theme she has used since her illness was first diagnosed of being surrounded by woodland and nature.

Judi James said: "We saw her previous update videos where she was alone in the woods, adopting more reflective poses, but this one looks very much like an 'I'm back!' start of a return."

James told the Mail: "This new photo should be seen as an update in terms of her personal mood and her projected motivational tone to others on World Cancer Day.

"Kate's pose is also a message of strength and a sense of victory, which on World Cancer Day, projects an expression of optimism, no matter what the prognosis. Kate's legs are splayed astride a huge set of logs and her arms are fully splayed too. This double-splay suggests peak confidence and a sense of spirit and freedom.

"Her very natural smile at the camera shows resilience and a sense of victory. It looks almost like a semaphore signal or at least the start of one."

Princess Kate shared a personal message alongside the picture on her social media that said: "Don't forget to nurture all that which lies beyond the disease. C".

Prince William's wife Kate, who's beloved daughter-in-law of King Charles, is continuing to make a gradual return to royal duties after announcing she had completed her preventative chemotherapy treatment in September.