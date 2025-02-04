Neil Gaiman lands in trouble again amid sexual assault allegations

Neil Gaiman has recently been another major blow after his family’s former nanny accused the author of sexual assault and rape.

In the documents obtained by The Hollywood Reporter, Scarlett Pavlovich filed a lawsuit on February 3 in Wisconsin federal court against the author and his estranged wife Amanda Palmer.

She claimed that the American Gods author raped her multiple time when she was serving as a nanny in his house and it was a condition of her employment.

Neil has a “decades-long history of sexual misconduct” as alleged by several women, many of whom have signed non-disclosure agreements, read the complaint.

The filing of the lawsuit came after Dark Horse Comics announced last month that it would no longer publish adaptations of Neil’s works after New York magazine published a cover story about his alleged history of sex crimes,which was based on interviews with eight women.

However, Neil denied the allegations saying, “Some of the horrible stories now being told simply never happened, while others have been so distorted from what actually took place that they bear no relationship to reality”.

The lawsuit shared details about violent assaults by Neil which it said started in 2022 when his wife Amanda Palmer asked the nanny to babysit their child at their New Zealand home.

Scarlett revealed in her complaint that author’s estranged wife expressed no surprise when she informed her of Neil’s assaults.

The nanny claimed that she wasn’t paid and was left with no choice to stay because she had no other residence or job opportunity in her complaint.

“Gaiman and Palmer intended to have Scarlett trapped, vulnerable, and penniless,” read the lawsuit.