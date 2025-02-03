Benson Boone finally breaks silence on viral Grammys incident

Benson Boone, rising singer-songwriter known for his powerful vocals and heartfelt lyrics, found himself in the spotlight for an unexpected reason at the Grammy Awards.

The 22-year-old singer playfully apologised for inappropriately fixing his outfit onstage at the Grammys, laughing off the viral moment.

Taking to his Instagram account, Boone later admitted that the outfit was “extremely tight” in some areas, making it uncomfortable.

He wrote: "Sorry for adjusting my jumpsuit so aggressively on stage tonight that thing was extremely restricting in certain areas. (sic)"

The singer missed out on the Best New Artist award, which went to Pink Pony Club singer Chappell Roan.

While Speaking on the red carpet before the performance, he shared that he was feeling "a lot of" nervous "energy flowing through" his body.

Boone opened up to People Magazine: "I'm doing really good. As you can tell there's a lot of energy flowing through my body right now.

"This is very crazy for me. There's a lot of cool people here. I'm really excited to perform. I'm kind of like... c******* my pants right now."