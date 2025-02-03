Queen Camilla, King Charles set for big surprise as Harry heads to Canada

King Charles III's office will soon make a big announcement about the monarch and Queen Camilla's future move amid Prince Harry's preparation for his Invictus Games in Canada.

The King and Queen are set to give royal fans a delightful surprise on their 20th wedding anniversary in April as Prince William has stepped up his preparation for the destined role.

Camilla's dream to marry Charles turned into reality on 9 April 2005, with their reception held at Windsor Castle. The royal couple will reportedly find private time to celebrate their anniversary milestone while executing day in Rome. They will reportedly find private time to celebrate their big moment together.

The two, who hit headlines for their relationship for several years even after Princess Diana's death in a tragic car accident, are said to be planning to travel to the Italian capital on April 9, coinciding with their milestone anniversary. The two, aged 76 and 77 respectively, are scheduled to have an audience with Pope Francis at Vatican City during their Italian trip.

The state visit will proceed even though the King is still receiving his cancer treatment, with the couple set to undertake a series of engagements supporting causes close to their hearts.

The visit aligns with Buckingham Palace's commitment to maintain a "normal-looking full overseas tour programme" despite the King's ongoing treatment.

The couple last visited Italy together in 2017 when they were Prince of Wales and Duchess of Cornwall.

It emerges amid the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's preparation for the Invictus Games 2025 Vancouver Whistler, held from February 6-17, 2025 will bring together over 500 competitors from 20 nations to compete in adaptive sports.