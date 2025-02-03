Kanye West makes rare move after being escorted out of Grammys

Kanye West and Bianca Censori leave Grammys after scandalous appearance

Kanye West had happening day at the Grammys, even after being escorted out.

The 47-year-old rapper appeared at the 67th Award ceremony on Sunday, February 2nd, along with his wife Bianca Censori in a bizarre outfit.

After the couple was escorted out of the show by police, the Heartless rapper ran an ad for his clothing brand, Yeezy, during the broadcasts of the award show.

The advertisement showed off his signature range of clothes and guided fans to the official brand website to purchase each luxury item for just $20 per item.

Although some of the items advertised were from his Christmas 2024, he also dropped a new collection of merch for his upcoming album Bully.

The ad came just a little while after Ye and Censori appeared at the red carpet, with her wearing a completely see through dress.

After the barely-there red-carpet look, the couple was escorted out of the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, where the event was held.

The dress appeared to be designed by West himself, as he revealed in a now-deleted post, “Custom Couture Grammy dress for the most beautiful woman ever My love my best friend My wife.”