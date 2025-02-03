Prince Harry’s U.S. residency in question as Trump returns to power

Donald Trump has resumed his position in the Oval Office, swiftly setting the tone for his second term as president.



While global attention remains on his next moves, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle may have particular reason for concern.



During his campaign, Trump made scathing remarks about the Sussexes, even hinting at the possibility of Harry facing deportation. The controversy stems from Harry’s past admissions in his memoir Spare, where he detailed using marijuana, cocaine, and psychedelics.

This revelation has fuelled a legal challenge from the Heritage Foundation, which is pressing for the release of Harry’s visa application to determine whether he disclosed his drug use.

Though Trump has been preoccupied with major political matters, royal expert Jennie Bond suggests that the Sussexes might be feeling uneasy.

She noted that having a U.S. president who holds the power to revoke Harry’s residency—especially one Meghan has openly criticised—could make for an uncomfortable situation.

However, she added that Trump likely has more pressing concerns than the immigration status of a British prince.

The former president has long been critical of Harry and Meghan since they stepped back from royal duties and relocated to the U.S. Now, with Trump back in power, their future in America may face fresh scrutiny.