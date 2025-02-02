Dancing on Ice: Who earns the biggest paycheck?

Who’s the highest-paid star on Dancing on Ice? Here’s a look at their earnings

The seventeenth season of Dancing on Ice is in full swing, with Holly Willoughby and Stephen Mulhern leading the show every Sunday night.

The judging panel, featuring legendary skaters Jayne Torvill and Christopher Dean alongside Oti Mabuse and Ashley Banjo, brings a mix of experience and fresh perspectives.

With big names attached to the show, there's always curiosity about who takes home the biggest salary. Here’s a look at the earnings of the Dancing on Ice stars:

Holly Willoughby

Despite stepping away from This Morning, Holly remains one of the highest-paid female presenters on British television. She reportedly earns £200,000 per season for Dancing on Ice and boosts her income with roles in other shows like You Bet! and Netflix’s upcoming Bear Hunt. Her total net worth exceeds £10 million, reported DailyRecord.

Jayne Torvill & Christopher Dean

The beloved skating duo have been in the sport for over four decades. With net worths of £6 million (Torvill) and £5 million (Dean), they reportedly receive £250,000 each for their roles as judges. Rumors suggest this could be their last season on the show.

Stephen Mulhern

A household name in British television, Stephen has amassed a net worth of around £5 million. His earnings from Dancing on Ice haven’t been disclosed, but in 2022, he was rumoured to have made £800,000 in one year.

Oti Mabuse

Since transitioning from Strictly Come Dancing to the Dancing on Ice judging panel, Oti has continued to build her career. Her stint on I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! has further increased her earnings, bringing her estimated net worth to £1.5 million.

Ashley Banjo

After leading Diversity to victory on Britain’s Got Talent, Ashley became a sought-after TV personality. The 36-year-old judge now has an estimated net worth of £1 million.

While Dancing on Ice is a huge success, it’s clear that Holly Willoughby and the legendary skating duo Torvill and Dean remain the highest earners on the show.