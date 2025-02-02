Kate Middleton unveils new project with meaningful message

Kate Middleton is finally taking back the reigns as she unveils a new project that she holds close to her heart.

The Princess of Wales has been a notably known for her work on spreading awareness about the importance of emotional and social skills to future mental and physical well-being.

As the princess is bringing the focus back to her work, Kate penned an emotional message in the foreword for The Shaping Us Framework.

This blueprint has been penned by a coalition of academics, clinicians and practitioners in human development from around the U.K. and the world.

She noted that the world may appear to be filled with “mistrust and misunderstanding” which leaves people feeling “isolated and vulnerable during difficult times”.

“If we are to address this properly, if we are to find real, lasting solutions to these deep-rooted challenges and create a physically and mentally healthier society, we must reset, restore and rebalance. We must invest in humankind,” Kate penned.

“At the heart of all of this is the need for us to develop and nurture a set of social and emotional skills which we must prioritise if we are to thrive.”

She also gave hope to explaining that it’s “never too late” and “taking a profound look at ourselves and our own behaviours, emotions and feelings” can help bring about a positive change in the society.