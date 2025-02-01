Meghan Markle sends secret message to Kate Middleton as reunion looms

Meghan Markle makes low-key appearance at close pal's birthday party

Meghan Markle made a low-key appearance at her close friend's birthday party, seemingly avoiding stealing the limelight from Princess Kate as she marked her comeback amid cancer remission.

The Duchess of Sussex recently joined her girls group to celebrate Kerry Washington's birthday.

In a video shared by Hollywood actress Jessica Alba, the mother of Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet was seen at the end of the video, smiling as she took part in a manifestation ceremony.

It has been said that Meghan, whose aim is to spread positivity in 2025, sent a secret message to Catherine by not diverting attention from her recent royal engagements.

The Duchess' outing came after Hello! reported that Meghan's husband, Prince Harry, is on a mission to bring his family back to the UK, hinting at a royal reunion.

"The goal for Prince Harry is simple. He wants to ensure the safety of himself and his family while in the UK so his children can know his home country and so he can help support his patronages and their important work," a close pal of the Duke told the magazine.