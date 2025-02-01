Justin Timberlake's wife Jessica Biel pens emotional note on actor's birthday

Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel married each other in 2012

Justin Timberlake has just turned 44-year-old and wife Jessica Biel is making sure that he has a ball of a time on his special day.

Jessica and Justin started dating in 2007 and finally tied the knot in 2012.

Taking it to her social media handle, the 42-year-old dropped a carousel of images showing a glimpse of special memories she has shared with Timberlake.

Meanwhile, she also wrote a heartwarming note wishing him a 'happy birthday'.

“Another year to make memories that I keep sacred in my heart. Another year of joy and challenges being a parent with you.”

Biel continued: “Another year together being curious and creative in the world. Another year growing and evolving and sometimes devolving, with you. Another year laughing about it all.”

She ended the note saying: “Happy birthday my love.”

On the other hand, the American actor and singer could not resist thanking his wife in a special post.

Justin, 44, shared a short video giving a sneak peek into his birthday setup.

He wrote: “Thank y’all for the birthday love! And @jessicabiel… you outdid yourself. Not one but three cardboard cut outs.”

The Friends with Benefits and the 7th Heaven star share two sons namely Silas and Phineas.