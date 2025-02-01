Gerard Butler's 'Den of Thieves 3' is in works?

'Den of Thieves' features Gerard Butler with 50 Cent

Gerard Butler starrer Den of Thieves has been renewed for another sequel.

The 2025 movie starring Butler along with 50 Cent, Evin Ahmad, Meadow Williams, Ciryl Gane turned out to be success at the box office.

Hence, the third entry was ought to happen.

Backed by Lionsgate, the movie revolves around a guy named Nicholas O’Brien also known as 'Big Nick', who works as an LA County Deputy and stops multiple heists.

Den of Thieves 2: Pantera that released earlier this year was a sequel to the original flick, which came out in 2018.

Now, it has been confirmed by its director Christian Gudegast that a new part is in works and there wouldn’t be much of a wait as they already have a script for it, and they are all set to move ahead with the film, reports Bang Premier.

The heist master in the film Donnie Wilson, will once again be played by O’Shea Jackson Jr.

Meanwhile, the 55-year-old will also be returning in the new movie under the banner of his production company ‘G-Base’ along with Tucker Tooley entertainment.

However, Den of Thieves does not yet have any official release date.