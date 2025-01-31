Reese Witherspoon’s children not interested in her work: Here’s why

Reese Witherspoon has recently revealed that her children are not interested in her movies or TV shows.

Speaking to E! News, the Legally Blonde star, who has three children, admitted that her children “actively avoid” her acting projects.

“I literally have my son tell me last night that he did not know I made a living being funny,” said the Oscar winner.

Reese further said that her son never realised that she was funny at home.

The Sweet Home Alabama actress opened up that one of her sons was surprised by the audience’s reaction to her and Will Ferrell’s new movie, You're Cordially Invited, which was released on Amazon Prime on January 30.

"When he sat through the movie, he was like, 'People were laughing at your stuff,’” recalled the 48-year-old.

Reese mentioned that her son said that kids his age would not want to go see her movies because they are old.

“That's what he said to me: 'You're old. But they'll love it when they when they do watch it with their parents,’” quipped the Wild actress.

Earlier in an interview with PEOPLE, Reese disclosed that she’s no longer friends with an unnamed British actress after she roasted her at an award show.

After the roasting the Home Again actress added that they are not “friend anymore”.

“I think she doesn't like me anymore. I thought it was so funny and it was just, I had the wrong audience. It was pretty bad,” stated Reese.