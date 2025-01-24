PPP chairman confirms attendance at Trump’s breakfast

Pakistan Peoples Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari is talking to journalists in Islamabad on January 24, 2025. — Screengrab/PPPMediaCell

Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari said on Friday that he will, in personal capacity, attend breakfast at US President Donald Trump's invitation.

When asked if it was true that he had received an invitation to an event of the new US administration, Bilawal affirmed that he would attend the annual National Prayer Breakfast.

“As far as my US visit is concerned, this is completely true and this news was reported by media, but you should ask media about this news' origin.

“I will definitely go for breakfast, a practice that’s continued from my mother’s tenure. There’s a possibility of holding meetings with friends of Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto there [as well].

Neither I’m a minister nor a government official so this [trip of mine] is not official or as a representative of the government,” he said.

It is pertinent to mention here that PPP Co-chairman and incumbent President Asif Ali Zardari had attended the pre-inauguration oath ceremony of then-US president-elect Trump in Washington, DC in 2017.

To a query, the PPP chief said his party was not going to become a part of the cabinet. To another query, he affirmed Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will "Insha'Allah" complete the five-year term as the prime minister.

When asked that the new US administration invited foreign minister of India but not of Pakistan for Trump’s oath-taking ceremony, Bilawal, also the former foreign minister, said it was essential that a representative was invited from India as well after extending an invitation to the Chinese president, given the geopolitical situation between the US and China.

"Pakistan’s foreign policy is intact at its place. Pakistan’s nuclear assets and missile technology are gifts from Zulfikar Ali Bhutto and Benazir Bhutto,” he said.