Meghan Markle received major snub from Spotify employees

Meghan Markle was given a nickname to be used as ‘warning signal’ during podcast

Meghan Markle, who hosted a podcast series Archetypes, was not very welcomed by Spotify employees.

The Duchess of Sussex reportedly did not interact with anyone except a few higher officials, as UK royal source Neil Sean told Fox News on Thursday, January 23rd.

Seeing her allegedly rude behaviour, the employees secretly nicknamed her “Eva Philips” after Joan Crawford’s character in the 1955 movie, Queen Bee.

Sean claimed that the employees “decided to christen” the duchess with the name Eva “as a warning signal to let people know that she was either arriving or on the warpath.”

The people “who worked on her ill-fated podcast” used the nickname as an insult, Sean added.

“This wasn’t an engaging pet nickname. The nickname came from the 1955 camp classic Queen Bee starring the ultimate diva … herself — Joan Crawford,” he said.

“This is because, like the Joan character, she stung her victims to pieces. This is exactly how staff felt about working alongside [Markle].”

This christening came after staffers found the duchess “really difficult to deal with” due to her “mood swings,” claimed the journalist.

Markle was also called “quite tough and bossy” at the Spotify office where she would only interact with the specific top-ranking employee.

“When that person is not around, they have to be reminded that they are dealing with somebody who is a duchess and, more importantly, a member of the British royal family,” he alleged.

However, “this worked at the beginning as people were … beguiled by Meghan’s presence. But it quickly wore off when she became demanding … clearly forgetting her struggling actress days.”