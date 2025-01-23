Champions Trophy: Renovation at Karachi’s National Stadium enters last phase

Renovation work is underway at the National Stadium Karachi on January 23, 2025. — Reporter

KARACHI: The last phase of renovations has begun at the National Stadium Karachi as Pakistan is all set to hold the ICC Champions Trophy 2025, slated for February.

The stadium's two enclosures will be renamed in honour of Shahid Afridi and Younis Khan, two cricket legends from the port city, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) said on Thursday.

The upgrade includes the construction of a new far-end building, where the players' area has been completed, and finishing touches, such as cleaning and partitioning, are underway on the upper floors.

The PCB, on Thursday, arranged a visit for media to the stadium to witness the progress.

National Stadium Karachi General Manager Arshad Khan confirmed that two VIP enclosures, with a collective seating capacity of 1,050, are being prepared at the ground level of new far-end building and they will be named after former players Majid Khan and Zaheer Abbas.

Additionally, the existing Majid Khan and Zaheer Abbas enclosures will be renamed after Younis Khan and Nazar Mohammad, respectively. The Quaid Enclosure will now be named the Shahid Afridi Enclosure.

“The new stadium layout also aligns the Hanif Mohammad and Javed Miandad enclosures with the Far-End Building, as traditionally the VIP enclosures are next to the players area, while the enclosures adjacent to the older building will be renamed Iqbal Qasim and Naseem-ul-Ghani enclosures,” said Arshad.

Upgrades to the stadium’s lighting system are also nearing completion. Frames have been installed on three of the light towers, with work on the remaining towers expected to finish in the next two days. Lights will then be mounted.

Project Director Bilal Chauhan told the media that construction on the main building is nearly finished. “The stands at the ground floor and top-floor partitions will be completed soon. By January 28, the stands will be ready for the installation of seats,” Chauhan stated.

He added that the players’ dressing rooms on the first floor are complete, with cleaning currently underway. He expressed confidence that all renovation work will be finalised by January 31, ensuring the stadium is ready to host the Champions Trophy and a tri-nation series.

The revamped National Stadium is set to be a state-of-the-art venue enhancing great experience for both players and the fans.