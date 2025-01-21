Pakistan's Gilgit Baltistan among 25 best travel destinations for 2025

A view of Gilgit Baltistan. — Radio Pakistan/File

Pakistan’s Gilgit Baltistan (GB) has secured a spot among BBC’s 25 best travel destinations for 2025 for its incredible travel experience, environment and beautiful landscapes.

A list of 25 best travel destinations in the world for the year 2025 has been released by the BBC with input from its travel journalists as well as United Nations World Travel Organisation, Sustainable Travel International, the Black Travel Alliance and the World Travel & Tourism Council.

Pakistan has secured the 20th place on the list. According to BBC, the country is hoping a slew of responsible tourism initiatives and new sustainable efforts will lure eco-conscious visitors to explore its breathtaking northern regions.

It is worth noting that Salam Pakistan — country's first-ever national tourism brand, which launched in 2023 — allows travellers to easily apply for e-visas and make bookings on the digital platform.

The scenic Gilgit Baltistan region, which has been dubbed "heaven's gate", is brimming with lush valleys, pristine lakes and glacial waterfalls.

Moreover, cradled between trails are the Hunza Valley's fragrant cherry blossoms and apricot orchards, undulating Unesco-listed Deosai plains and Shangri-La-esque mirrored lakes.

In addition to Pakistan’s inclusion, Dominica tops the BBC list and taking first place. It now offers the chance to swim alongside sperm whales in an ethical, sustainable way as part of the Caribbean island's groundbreaking commitment to marine conservation and regenerative tourism.

The second on the list is Naoshima, Japan, which is home to one of Yayoi Kusama's iconic yellow, polka-dotted Pumpkin sculptures, and has become a must-see destination for connoisseurs of contemporary art and architecture.

Furthermore, other destinations on the list are as follows: