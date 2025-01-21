Strong winds to grip Karachi

The representational image shows people sitting around a fire to keep them warm during chilly weather in Karachi. — APP/File

KARACHI: The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) forecast on Tuesday that Karachi would likely see light fog on Wednesday morning and that the city may be lashed by strong winds intermittently for two days, today and tomorrow.

For the next 24 hours, according to the Met Office, the port city's weather is expected to stay dry and cool.

The PMD recorded the minimum temperature at 12.5°C for Tuesday and forecast that mercury will drop to as low as 11 to 13°C during the next 24 hours.

The department said humidity in the air was recorded at 52%, with light winds blowing from northeast.

A weather analyst had recently predicted that another cold wave is expected to hit various cities of Sindh including Karachi from January 24 and the temperature in the port city may fall to single digits during the last week of the ongoing month.

The meteorologist had said that the cold westerly winds might pave the way for rainfall in different parts of the country and snowfall on mountains.