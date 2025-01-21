Strong winds to grip Karachi

KARACHI: The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) forecast on Tuesday that Karachi would likely see light fog on Wednesday morning and that the city may be lashed by strong winds intermittently for two days, today and tomorrow.
For the next 24 hours, according to the Met Office, the port city's weather is expected to stay dry and cool.
The PMD recorded the minimum temperature at 12.5°C for Tuesday and forecast that mercury will drop to as low as 11 to 13°C during the next 24 hours.
The department said humidity in the air was recorded at 52%, with light winds blowing from northeast.
A weather analyst had recently predicted that another cold wave is expected to hit various cities of Sindh including Karachi from January 24 and the temperature in the port city may fall to single digits during the last week of the ongoing month.
The meteorologist had said that the cold westerly winds might pave the way for rainfall in different parts of the country and snowfall on mountains.
Case filed against five accused including Solangi for "falsehood and spreading sensationalism"
PTI secretary general announces they would move high court to challenge verdict in a few days
PM Shehbaz to approve summary on recommendation of Ministry of Foreign Affaris
Barrister Saif vows to ensure implementation of peace agreement within two warring tribes
Troops remain committed to securing its borders and eliminating menace of terrorism, says military's media wing
Embassy's consular team currently present in Dakhla to oversee relief operations, coordinate with authorities: FO