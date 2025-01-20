Taylor Swift hit with major setback over 'Lover' vinyl release

Taylor Swift suffers major blow after 'Lover (live from Paris)' vinyl release

Taylor Swift recently suffered a blow after she reissued her Lover (live from Paris) on January 7th.

Upon the release, the Archer crooner’s album was exclusively available to purchase as a vinyl LP or download and copies instantly sold out, prompting the record to peak on number 58 on Billboard 200 chart with Swifties predicting the album to hit the number one spot.

However, the number one spot was taken by the Puerto Rican rapper Bad Bunny, who recently released his sixth studio album Debí Tirar Más Fotos on January 5, 2025.

This the fourth studio album of Bunny that hit the summit with narrowly reaching the top by just 1,000 units over Swift’s album.

In the tracking week that ended on January 16th, the Spanish album earned 203,500 units as Swift’s album re-entered the list with 202,500 units from the total sale, following its reissue on vinyl 161,000 sold for the week.

Bunny’s album climb to top was majorly due to first full week of streaming activity which tallied up 264 million streams.

Following behind Bad Bunny and Taylor Swift, the new releases in the top 10 of this week's list was, SZA’s SOS, Kendrick Lamar’s GNX, Lil Baby’s Wham, Sabrina Carpenter’s Short n’ Sweet, Billie Eilish’s Hit Me Hard and Soft, Morgan Wallen’s One Thing at a Time and Gracie Abrams’ The Secret of Us.