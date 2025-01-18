‘Thor’ star Chris Hemsworth stuns fans with new photos ahead of MCU return

Chris Hemsworth flaunts abs ahead of MCU comeback with potential Thor 5 and What If...?

Chris Hemsworth showed off his superhero physique before his Marvel Cinematic Universe return.

According to photos obtained by People, the Thor star was soaking up the sun with his wife, Elsa Pataky, at Byron Bay on Tuesday, January 14.

The Extraction star and the Fast and Furious actress seemed in high spirits as they were captured playing football with their friends at the seaside.

For the beach outing, Hemsworth, 41, opted for a shirtless look, flaunting his muscular body in grey swim trunks while draping a cheetah-printed towel across his shoulders.

As for Pataky, 48, she donned a white one-piece swimsuit, featuring a high cut, paired with a black baseball cap.

It is pertinent to note that the latest photos came ahead of the actor's return to the MCU with What If…? and a potential Thor 5.

Hemsworth is slated to reprise his role as Thor in the third season of the What If…?

He is also in talks with Marvel for a new movie, Thor 5. Reportedly the Thor movie in discussion might be helmed by George Miller, director of Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga, however no official confirmation has been made.