Princess Kate shares heartbreaking cancer surgery details

Kate Middleton has revealed details about her cancer surgery in major update on her health.

The Princess of Wales got emotional as she shared stories of her own cancer journey while encouraging a patients at the Royal Marsden Hospital, opening up about one procedure she had to undergo as part of her treatment.

Kate, who turned 43 on January 9, met cancer patient Katherine Field, 45, who chatted to the Princess while wearing a cold cap, which helps to preserve hair while having chemotherapy.

In heartbreaking conversation, Kate gestured to her own arm and chest to discuss the 'port' mechanism to deliver the medicine.

As per details, a port is usually fitted to patients and embedded under the skin in order to directly deliver medication and fluids directly into the bloodstream.

Kate, as reported by Independent, admitted she had a port during her treatment, saying: "I got so attached to it." She also joked that she had hesitated when finally told "you can have it taken out" now. She is not thought to have used a cold cap herself.

Meanwhile, she empathised with one patient who was having chemotherapy saying: "It's really tough. It's such a shock. Everyone said to me please keep a positive mindset, it makes such a difference."

The mother-of-three went on revealing: "When I came in everyone said make sure you have all your warm things [clothes] on" because of the side effects.

"Oh my goodness," she exclaimed on occasion, hearing difficult accounts of long treatment, and shook her head sympathetically.

Princess Catherine appeared, saying: "I really felt like I needed to get the sun. You need loads of water and loads of sunlight."

When one woman's machinery started beeping during their conversation, signalling treatment was needed, she said: "I recognise that beep!"