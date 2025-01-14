PM hopeful for Kurram peace as second aid convoy leaves

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif speaks to the federal cabinet in Islamabad, on January 14, 2025. — Screengrab/GeoNews

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday expressed hope for lasting peace in the violence-marred Kurram district amid positive developments and gradual improvement in the area following the peace deal between warring factions.

"In Kurram, the situation is gradually improving. After the peace agreement, there was a huge setback, but [the situation is better now]," said PM Shehbaz while speaking to the federal cabinet members in Islamabad.

The prime minister also lamented the setback as just a day after the peace pact was signed, unidentified people fired upon a government vehicle, injuring Kurram Deputy Commissioner Javedullah Mehsud and multiple law enforcers.

As a result of the attack, aid trucks scheduled to depart to the crisis-hit region had been stopped. However, as the law and order situation allowed, the aid trucks were sent to the district. The second aid convoy departed today from Tal.

“The bunkers are also being dismantled. Medicine and food supplies are also being sent over there,” the prime minister said, terming it a “positive development”.

PM Shehbaz hoped that all stakeholders will join hands to ensure the peace, supervise the talks between the warring groups, and also try to ensure that such incidents do not take place again.

A second convoy of 45 cargo vehicles departed from Tal Cantonment today, carrying essential goods for Kurram district, according to the district administration.

The vehicles are carrying essential goods, including flour, ghee, sugar, and medicines, to various areas of Kurram district, including Parachinar, Boshehra, Alizai, and other affected regions.

Authorities have implemented strict security measures to ensure the safe delivery of these much-needed supplies.

The supply of medicines and essential goods to the affected areas is expected to alleviate shortages to some extent, according to the district administration.

The provincial government has also begun implementing measures to restore peace, including the dismantling of bunkers in Lower Kurram as part of the Kohat peace agreement.

Bunkers in areas like Khar Kali and Balishkhel were removed with the assistance of explosives and aerial support during joint operations by police and security forces. These actions were in line with the 14-point agreement negotiated by tribal elders.

Steps for education

During the cabinet meeting, Prime Minister Shehbaz also called for proactive steps to address the challenges in the education sector.

The premier asked the minister for education to closely coordinate with the provinces for promotion of education, emphasising this will be a major national service.

The prime minister pointed out that 22.8 million children are out of schools in Pakistan, majority of them are girls.

Referring to the International Conference on Girls' Education recently held in Islamabad, the prime minister noted that good discussions took place regarding the education of girls.

He recalled that Pakistan also declared education emergency a few months back.

PM Shehbaz described the resumption of PIA flights to Europe as a major achievement. He expressed the confidence that the flights to Britain will also resume, saying this will facilitate Pakistani travellers.

Shehbaz said a new crossing point has been opened on Pak-Iran border in Panjgur, saying this will promote legal trade and help check smuggling. He thanked Iranian cooperation for the opening of the new crossing point.

The prime minister said that the security forces are continuing their operations against Fitna al-Khwarij. He said an intelligence-based operation in Balochistan resulted in the killing of 27 terrorists.

Paying tributes to the sacrifices of security personnel, he said these sacrifices will be remembered. He expressed the commitment to complete elimination of Fitna al-Khwarij, emphasising that peace will be restored in the country as was done in 2018 under the leadership of Nawaz Sharif.