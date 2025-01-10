Candace Owens comments on Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni case

Candace Owens slams Blake Lively over Justin Baldoni issue

Candace Owens has recently addressed Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni case during her podcast.

In the latest episode on her Candace YouTube podcast on January 8, the controversial commentator had no good words for Blake on her show.

“Blake Lively is not a good person,” said the 35-year-old.

Candace remarked, “Do not let [the lawsuit] distract you from the fact that she is not a kind person. She’s a modern feminist.”

The controversial pundit questioned Blake’s strategy to give her complaint to The New York Times and didn’t “file a lawsuit”.

“Was this just a way to salvage her reputation?” asked Candace.

Candace recalled her intern days at Glamour magazine where her editor revealed that the “most difficult” and “rudest” person she ever “worked with” was Blake.

“People know this behind the scenes,” as the commentator called Blake “a bit of a brat”.

Candace slammed Blake, saying her actions “in playing the victim modern feminism on steroids was remarkably unlikeable”.

“Amber Heard returned and gave a statement. I think after allegedly pooping on Johnny Depp’s bed, she should sit this one down,” argued the American commentator.

However, Candace believed that Justin would win the lawsuit, as her “money is on Blake Lively being wrong”.

Meanwhile, Blake reportedly filed a lawsuit against her It Ends With Us co-star for sexual harassment in December 2024.

Later, Justin sued The New York Times for their article discussing Blake’s allegations against him.