Jay-Z's lawyers claim sexual assault lawsuit is 'extortion attempt'

The hip-hop industry was rocked last month when Shawn Carter, better known globally as musician Jay-Z, and infamous rap mogul Sean "Diddy" Combs were sued for claimed sexual assault that allegedly occurred in 2000 when the plaintiff was just 13 years old.

Carter has strongly and adamantly disputed the charges against him, and the rapper and businessman, who was born in New York, has taken offence at this association with Diddy, who is scheduled to go on trial in May on federal charges of sex trafficking and racketeering. Jay-Z's recent court papers are just one more step in his unwavering quest to clear his name.

Following the 2000 MTV Video Music Awards, the accuser disclosed "inconsistencies" in her description of the alleged rape, prompting Jay's legal team, lead by attorney Alex Spiro, to file a new motion asking for the lawsuit to be dismissed.

Jay-Z is also requesting sanctions against the plaintiff's lawyer, Tony Buzbee; Carter has claimed that Buzbee is an "ambulance chaser" who neglected to research his client's claims before bringing a lawsuit.

"To sign a pleading accusing someone of such a horrific crime without adequately vetting the allegation - particularly when the defendant's prominence means that the allegation will be repeated in headlines across the world - is deeply wrong and unethical," Carter's lawyers said.

According to the plaintiff, who has been given the right to remain anonymous throughout the legal proceedings, her father picked her up from the afterparty when she claims Combs and Carter sexually assaulted her; however, the parent in question has stated that he does not recall doing so.

As they work to get the prosecution dismissed, Carter's legal team has seized on a number of anomalies, including this one.

Carter has consistently denied any connection to Combs, the founder of Bad Boy Records, and referred to the lawsuit as an effort at extortion.

Buzbee has called Carter "reeking of desperation," laying the groundwork for a fierce judicial battle in 2025. Carter's wealth skyrocketed after he founded his entertainment company Roc Nation in 2008.