Youth falsely reports 'forced marriage' to halt cousin's marriage

LODHRAN: A young man provided a falsely report of his cousin's forced marriage after learning she was getting married elsewhere, a police spokesperson said on Wednesday.
A police spokesperson said: “The young man informed that the girl was being forcefully married.”
“The man, who hails from Kahror Pakka, wanted to marry his cousin," the police spokesperson added.
When the police reached the spot, it was found that the marriage took place with the consent of the girl, the spokesperson said.
Additionally, the police spokesperson also said that the young man called police helpline 15 and then gave the false report of the girl’s marriage.
Notably, the suspect has been arrested and a case has been registered against him under the Telegraph Act, according to the police.
