Hoda Kotb, Jenna Bush give ‘final prediction’ on Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce’s engagement

Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager on Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce’s engagement

Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush seem to have a magic ball for A-list celebrities' relationships.

The television hosts, who have a knack for predicting celebrity engagements, believe that Travis Kelce will soon propose to his girlfriend, Taylor Swift.

The co-hosts of Today with Hoda and Jenna made the prediction during Tuesday's episode, after previously guessing correctly about proposals from Benny Blanco to Selena Gomez and Tom Holland to Zendaya.

“Our final prediction on another couple [about to get engaged is] Travis Kelce, Taylor Swift!” Kotb and Bush Hager announced in unison. Kotb, 60, smiled and added, “It’s happening!”

The duo explained their reasoning, pointing out three signs they believe indicate an engagement is near: wearing matching outfits, supporting each other's careers, and spending the holidays with both families.

“They wear matching clothes, and we know their families have been together, because we’ve seen it in [football] boxes and over the holidays,” Kotb noted.

“They support each other’s careers, even though they’re both busy,” Bush Hager, 43, added, emphasizing, “It’s time.” Kotb echoed, “It’s time.”

Kotb and Bush Hager have previously expressed their admiration for the couple, often referring to Swift and Kelce as America’s “royal couple.”

Swift and Kelce, both 35, have been dating publicly since September 2023. They ignited engagement rumors in December when fans speculated that Swift blurred her ring finger in photos from her surprise Eras Tour party.

Despite the buzz, the couple has not addressed the rumors and continues to be seen together in public outings in New York City.