Marwat, Afnan finally bury hatchet after 2023 brawl on live TV

PML-N leader Afnan Ullah Khan (L) gestures while meeting PTI's Sher Afzal Marwat outside Parliament House on January 6, 2025. — Screengrab via Geo News

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) lawyer and leader Sher Afzal Marwat on Monday ran into Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Senator Afnan Ullah Khan in the Parliament, but this meeting was nothing like their last one.

In 2023, Marwat and Afnan made headlines nationwide after a heated argument on live TV escalated into a brawl.

This time, the political leaders bumped into each other in the corridors of Parliament House and instead of trading blows exchanged pleasantries.

They held a press conference together in which they cleared the air regarding their estrangement.

Responding to a question, the PTI leader said that they were political workers and, after the incident, they talked and settled everything in Azerbaijan.

He added that there is no "resentment in our hearts anymore; we have immense respect for each other in our hearts". "I consider him a younger brother," Marwat said of Afnan Ullah, and the PML-N leader agreed, saying, "He is my brother."

After talking to the media, both leaders hugged each other and bid goodbye.

This cordial exchange was way different compared to their infamous last face-off, where a heated argument turned into a fistfight with pushing, slapping, and punches on live TV.