Kate Middleton makes key change in wardrobe to hint at new royal position

Kate Middleton, who is no stranger to making a statement with her choice of style, is now marking a particularly poignant time in her life with poise,

The Princess of Wales, who persevered through her nine-month cancer journey last year, is setting the tone for 2025 with a crucial tip from the late Queen Elizabeth.

Kate, who is reportedly being prepared to take a major position in the royal family alongside Prince William, has not only decided to make sartorial choices resonating with her position but also to make sure she is reaping the benefits of it as well, according to a Fashion psychologist.

The expert, Shakaila Forbes-Bell, pointed out that Kate has recently adopted the monochromatic, a signature of the late Queen, which can also influence your mind.

She suggested that bold colours can influence your mood and boost confidence, something that Kate would need after the healthscare she had last year.

“Monochromatic outfits are a great way to avoid decision fatigue due to their effortless nature,” she told MailOnline. “Research suggests that saturated and brighter colours are more arousing, which can make the wearer feel more alert and extroverted.”

Kate wore a burgundy ensemble to welcome the Amir of Qatar during the state visit, which also marked the first time the royal was taking a big role after cancer.

The Princess’ evolved fashion appears to be a clear indicator that she is ready for the task at hand after putting her “brutal” year behind.