Angelina Jolie celebrates family, motherhood in Palm Springs Film Awards

At Friday's Palm Springs International Film Awards, Angelina Jolie received recognition for her role in Maria and took the opportunity to bring her children back into the public eye.

In Pablo Larrain's biopic, Jolie, who portrays renowned opera singer Maria Callas, informed the Palm Springs Convention Centre audience, “There was Maria and there was Callas; Callas was loved, but Maria was often alone. But I’m around today because when I walk off this stage, I am more myself because of you, Zahara, and your brothers and sisters. I love you.”

On the occasion, Jolie's 19-year-old daughter Zahara walked the red carpet beside her mother. In the past several months, Jolie has also promoted the movie with appearances from her children, Vivienne, Shiloh, Maddox, Knox, and Pax.

The event takes place a few days after Jolie and Brad Pitt, who have six children together, came to an agreement to end their acrimonious eight-year legal battle.

“I am very honoured to be here tonight with so many artists I have long admired,” Jolie added in her speech. “But to everyone who is there as a support to a celebrated artist, tonight and every night, who is there with kindness and understanding, thank you. You make everything possible.”

Jacqueline Bisset, who is Jolie’s godmother, was on hand to present the Desert Palm Achievement Award, actress to the star.