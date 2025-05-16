Justin Bieber straightens record on Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs rumours

Justin Bieber breaks silence on Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs rumours

Justin Bieber is finally setting the record straight amid swirling speculation linking him to Sean "Diddy" Combs, just as the embattled music mogul faces serious legal trouble in a sex trafficking case.

The internet’s rumour mill accelerated, fueled by resurfaced videos of the two spending time together during Bieber’s teenage years—videos some fans found unsettling.

One even featured Diddy saying they hung out for “48 hours,” which raised more than a few eyebrows.

Naturally, the chatter online exploded, with many wondering whether Bieber, now 31, may have been a victim of abuse during his early years in the spotlight. But the pop star isn’t here for the conspiracy theories and has stepped in to cool things down.

In a statement shared with TMZ on Thursday, his spokesperson made things clear, “Although Justin is not among Sean Combs' victims, there are individuals who were genuinely harmed by him. Shifting focus away from this reality detracts from the justice these victims rightfully deserve.”

And that’s not just PR speak—sources close to the situation also told TMZ that Diddy never abused Justin in any way.

According to insiders, those infamous videos that have stirred up so much online debate were simply “performative.” They explained that Justin’s connection to Diddy wasn’t all that deep; he was reportedly much closer with the rapper’s sons.